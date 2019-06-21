EPD offering demonstrations, tours during ShrinersFest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are doing more than patrolling down at ShrinersFest, they are also demonstrating their motorcycle patrol unit.
EPD officers are on-hand greeting people at the festival. You can even get a tour of their SWAT truck.
Officers say they enjoy showing what things their patrols can do.
“Our job is to slow traffic down and to make people think before they do something like run a red light and generally us just being out there making traffic stops," EPD officer Randy Matthews explained. "We may stop one guy, but we’ve probably slowed down 10. We’re not necessarily ticket-driven. Our goal is to just to get people to pay attention and slow down.”
If you missed out Friday, no worries there are two more demos set for 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
