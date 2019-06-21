Duke Energy working on cleaner energy, plans to retire Gibson Station units

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s largest electric supplier, Duke Energy, is evaluating their 20-year plan.
The company discussed their 2018-2037 Integrated Resource Plan with stakeholders on Thursday.
The plan, which Duke Energy officials say is a projection and not a commitment, includes retiring all five coal fired units at the Gibson Station within the next 19 years.
Here is a timeline described in the plan:
- Unit 1—630 MW Advancing retirement from 2041 to 2038; 19 remaining years of operation
- Unit 2—630 MW Advancing retirement from 2040 to 2038; 19 remaining years of operation
- Unit 3—630 MW Advancing retirement from 2043 to 2034; 15 remaining years of operation
- Unit 4—622 MW Advancing retirement from 2044 to 2026; 7 remaining years of operation
- Unit 5—620 MW Advancing retirement from 2047 to 2034; 15 remaining years of operation
The Gibson Station is Duke Energy’s largest power plant. It has been in operation since the late 70′s.
The plant employs 325 people, in addition to several contract workers.
Duke Energy officials say they met with employees at the Gibson plant Thursday to explain the plan.
They say based on Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission guidelines, the plan is created every three years.
The plan says they are focusing on diversifying their power generation by adding more natural gas and renewable energy.
“We expect to add by year 2037 1,240 megawatts of cleaner burning natural gas, 700 megawatts of wind energy, and 1,650 megawatts of solar power,” said Duke Energy Officials.
Officials emphasized these plans could change.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.