Downtown area being transformed into ‘game room alley’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An alley in the heart of downtown is getting a fun makeover.
The Economic Improvement District is turning it into a “game room alley.” The improvement team wants to make use of the empty space at Main and Third Street.
They are painting the alley currently. Once that’s finished they plan to add furniture, landscaping and giant board games.
“When the weathers nice we’ll put out our giant connect four, which is really popular, our giant jengas, things like that," says Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong. "So those will be out for people to play, but it’ll also just be a place where people can sit in the sun, sit in the shade, have lunch, hangout.”
The game room is the first of many alley projects as the Economic Improvement District will be transforming more throughout the summer.
