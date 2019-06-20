Damaging wind threat Friday evening, flooding concerns for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An intense line of storms will push through the Tri-State Friday afternoon and early evening. The northern half of the Tri-State is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7pm. Damaging winds will be the main threat with the first round of storms. Additional storms will roll through in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Heavy rainfall will be the concern, and flash flooding is the threat. More scattered storms will boil up in the heat of the day on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Highs on Sunday may top 90 degrees. The rainy pattern should fade away by the middle of next week.