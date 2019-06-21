Crowds watch as ShrinersFest air show rehearsal takes place Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s ShrinersFest was put on halt because of the storms on the Evansville riverfront.
People enjoying the festival flung chairs over their shoulders and took down tents after they heard the storms were moving in quickly. But, before the rain it was all smiles and cheers as the air show had its rehearsal for the greatest show above earth.
The rehearsal lasted about two-hours and included para-gliders and planes that got up to at least 6Gs.
One family watching said the plane tricks they saw were crazy, but the para-gliders were their favorite part and the most impressive.
“I think it’s cool because whenever they jump they get so close to each other," said Taylor Morgan. "They have to be very skilled not to hit each other. “If they make one wrong pull with their rope, I’m sure they could just run into each other and their parachutes could go down.”
With fast planes, and brave para-gliders working on their moves, everyone who got a chance to watch the rehearsal today were amazed.
“They also have to have a very good immune system for sure, because if they don’t have a good immune system they’ll be barfing all over the windshield,” said Taylor Morgan.
The Shriners are hoping to open the river front back up as soon as the storm passes through.
You can check out the air show Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
