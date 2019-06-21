Alert Day for storms later today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today as we could see some strong to severe storms later this afternoon and into the night.
Today may start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase as we go through the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s, but it may feel like the upper 80s when you factor in the humidity. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but it looks like the main line will move in some time this evening and into the overnight hours. We may then see a second line of storms develop late tonight and continue into Saturday morning.
The entire Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale, from now until Saturday morning. That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms are possible. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats, but hail is also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.
Scattered storm chances linger in the forecast through Monday, so we will have to keep an eye on possible flooding issues from that additional rainfall. The good news is the middle of next week looks mostly sunny!
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Saturday but may climb to around 90° Sunday. We will dip back into the low to mid 80s Monday before returning to the upper 80s to low 90s for the middle of the week.
