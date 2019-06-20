Woman arrested in connection to June murder appears in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A court appearance on Thursday for one of the women arrested earlier this month in connection with a murder.
Gracie Smith, 23, is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in the death of 23-year old Kimra Miller.
During Wednesday’s appearance, Smith was appointed an attorney.
Police say Miller was murdered at a home on South Garvin and Smith helped two others dump her body near Ellis Park.
Hearings are set for Friday for the other two woman accused in the case.
