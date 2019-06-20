VCSO: Old Princeton Rd. closed after car hits tree, 2 taken to hospital

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital after the Sheriff’s Office says their vehicle hit a tree.
Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter, saying the wreck happened in the 1700 block of Old Princeton Road. In their tweet, they say both of the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also said the road is being closed for cleanup and investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.