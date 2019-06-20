Possible new life for Jasper Manor Shopping Center

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time shopping center has a new owner and it could bring new life to that part of town.
We have confirmed the Jasper Manor Shopping Center off of 3rd Avenue has been bought by Texas based company Woodcrest Capital. When we were there on Thursday, the parking lot looked like a ghost town.
This shopping center in Jasper has seen better days. In the last few years, several tenants have disappeared, including some big name stores like JC Penny and K-Mart.
But Holiday Foods has been in the complex for years and workers say they were told about the purchase a couple of days ago.
Sales Associate Katie Ferguson says she hopes the new owners can bring some more foot traffic back to the shopping center.
“Me and a lot of my coworkers were pretty nervous because we had heard for a while that, oh someone bought it and then it fell through and then we just found out they did buy it,” explained Ferguson. “And we kind of got our hopes up so we were pretty nervous. With somebody coming in hopefully we can get some more stores over here.”
Ferguson says she would like to see any type of business come in to the plaza, like clothing stores, but says they need to draw more people to that side of town again.
