Paradise Fire Station makes steps toward renovations

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A few Warrick County residents received a rezoning notice on their doors this week, which left them worried they might be losing their fire department.
The notice given to neighbors, and also posted on the station window, says the Paradise Fire Station on Old Plank Road is petitioning for rezoning. According to the Warrick County Area Plan, the department must go up for rezoning before they can start to renovate the property.
Ohio Township trustees tell 14 News they want a larger garage area, living quarters, and a training facility in the the upgraded station.
They say the current building has been added to five times since its opening in the late 70s and they hope this renovation will once again update the facility and possibly save a life.
“We’re working with the county ambulance service in Warrick County to look at relocating an ambulance to this location, to be more centrally located to where the actual number of EMS runs are occurring,” said trustee Chad Bennett. “So it’s going to provide a better public safety service for all of our citizens.”
The fire department hopes to hold an open community meeting in early July so that neighbors can learn more about this project.
