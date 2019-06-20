Mayor, other city leaders travel to Omaha, Neb. in hopes of helping Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of miles away, Omaha, Nebraska could help Evansville’s future.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined dozens of city leaders for a trip to Omaha. Their trip was focused on regional collaboration and sports tourism.
Mayor Winnecke says Evansville is very similar to Omaha, just on a smaller scale.
He says growing the city comes down to collaboration.
“On any given day, on any given project, all that is happening and it’s happening with the not-for-profit world, the business world, the labor world," says Mayor Winnecke. "Everyone’s at the table and I think that’s one reason why. I think you’re seeing this unprecedented level of new investment in the community. Right now there is so much collaboration.”
Mayor Winnecke says they also spent some time working with Omaha’s young professionals group.
