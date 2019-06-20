Kristy Kelley files will be released Friday at 9:00 a.m.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News will obtain the files in the Kristy Kelly death investigation Friday morning.
We provided a hard drive to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office with one terabyte of space. That’s how much they said would be needed to hold everything that will be released.
They told us the files will be ready for pick up at 9:00 a.m.
14 News reporter, Joseph Payton, will start looking through those files and report what he finds Friday evening on 14 News.
As we reported last week, Chief Deputy Paul Kruse said they would be released after June 17. That came after a judge’s decision to release the records to the public.
Kelley went missing back in August of 2014.
She was later found in her car submerged at the bottom of a lake.
There was no criminal investigation into Kelley’s death. It was ruled an accident. The files were sealed by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelley’s father, Todd Scales, sued for them to be released, hoping to seek his own answers.
The Indiana Supreme Court of Appeals ruled in his favor. He then filed an appeal to have them released exclusively to family.
