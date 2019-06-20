Jasper Parks & Recreation Dept. looks at under-utilized parks

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Parks and Recreation Department has designated six city parks as “low-utilization” parks.
The Parks and Recreation Department says these parks were built in the 1980s as a part of the neighborhood parks initiative. That means every new subdivision built back then dedicated a plot of land to building a new park.
Parks and Rec Department Director Ken Buck says as larger, more popular parks become a priority, they could give the low-utilized parks back to the former property owners.
“Some of the low utilization parks that were looking at right now,” says Buck. “We might not expand those or construct new equipment at this time. Some of the higher ones, we want to construct some new playground equipment, etcetera.”
Buck says this won’t all happen very fast.
The department just wanted to present this to the public and get their opinion on the idea. Even if they decide to sell off the parks, the decision would half to go through other city committees.
Here is a list of all of the parks that are considered “low-utilization”: Northwest Suburban Park, Uebelhor Park, 34th St. Park, Hochgesang Park, Seng Park and State Police Park.
