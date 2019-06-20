High waters cause cancellation of some ShrinersFest events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High waters at Dress Plaza has forced the cancellation of a couple events at ShrinersFest.
The fire department waterball contest will have to wait another year along with the Higgins Boat landing on the LST 325. The ship will still make its way down the river with some aircrafts on board.
Organizers say safety is their top priority.
“It gets kinda dangerous when the water is this high and we have such a strong current," Shrinersfest Spokesperson Dale Thomas. "We also have a lot of debris coming down the river. Those Higgins boats, we don’t want anybody’s chances at all to get hurt, guys slipping when they’re coming up on the embankment. It’s a reenactment, not the real thing so we want to do it as safely as possible.”
Buttons for ShrinerFest are still on sale. They’re $15 and ages 12 and under are free.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.