Former Muhlenberg Co. Jail employee facing assault and official misconduct charges

Muhlenberg Co., Ky. (WFIE) - A now former jail employee is accused of assault.
Court records show Lonnie Drake is scheduled to be arraigned on July 17 on assault and official misconduct charges. We are told those are both misdemeanor charges.
14 News reached out to the Muhlenberg County Jailer on Monday. We were told he could not speak about personnel matters, but the employee we were asking about had been terminated.
We submitted a “Freedom of Information” request for the video of the alleged incident that led to the charges.
The response, in part, reads:
“Because the Muhlenberg Detention Center’s former employee, Lonnie Drake, has been criminally charged as a result of this incident, premature release of the requested record may potentially harm any prospective law enforcement action or court adjudication, and as such, is exempt from the Kentucky Open Records Act...”
Greenville Police confirm the incident happened on May 18. They were not able to give any details on what led to the charges.
We can’t find any evidence of Drake being arrested in the case.
Greenville Police say it’s common for people with misdemeanor charges to be summoned to court, instead of being booked into jail.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.