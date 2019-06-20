200 EVSC kids get new bikes thanks to annual Ivy Tech donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 200 kids in the EVSC district got a surprise on Thursday.
All of the kids got new bikes for free.
This was the 14th year in a row for Ivy Tech’s annual bike giveaway. Every year, the college collects bikes throughout the semesters and then donates them.
The bikes are given to students who had good behavior, attitudes, and attendance in school.
But two students, who can’t ride a regular bike, received adapted ones thanks to their teacher, Mr. Oakley.
“I love Mr. Oakley, he helps me every time," said Huma Burhan, whose son received bike. "He teaches at an EVSC school. But I feel so happy now my son can start riding like a normal kid. So I appreciate it.”
Each new rider not only got a bike, but were also given a new helmet and bike lock.
Volunteers were on hand to help adjust bike seats and helmets so the kids could start riding immediately.
