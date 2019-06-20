Climbers scheduled to be on Spottsville bridge on Friday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson County.
Transportation officials say climbers will be on the US 60 Green River Bridge at Spottsville on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to about 6:00 p.m.
An inspection team will be following up on a recent inspection of the bridge structure to outline some bridge maintenance items that will require attention during construction of a new bridge at the site.
Some brief lane restrictions may be required to allow climbers to access the bridge and drop off equipment required to facilitate their work.
Most of the inspection work will be along the bridge truss below the deck and out of view of passing traffic.
Drivers should be aware that climbers and support vehicles may be on the bridge deck from time to time during the day.
Right now, officials say the new bridge will be built immediately downstream from the existing bridge and is expected to be ready for bidding sometime this fall. Construction is expected to take about two years.
