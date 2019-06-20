Brief Thunderstorm Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This stubborn, rainy and stormy pattern, finally breaks down this morning. Early clouds then partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance of showers early as high temps reach the lower 80's.
Mostly sunny Friday morning then increasing clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will climb into the upper 80’s. Scattered thunderstorms increasing on Friday night with low temps in the lower 70’s. A few severe thunderstorms possible from Friday afternoon through 9:00 p.m.
Hot and humid this weekend with high temps reaching the upper 80’s to 90-degrees. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible on Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will range from 95 to 100 during the afternoon and early evening hours.
