Blocked railroad crossings frustrating Gibson Co. residents

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - It is a familiar sight for many people who live in Gibson County: driving from Point A to Point B on their usual route when they see a big train standing in their way.
James Tate knows this issue all too well.
“I’m talking hours, days, weeks," said Tate. “This road is blocked 95 percent of the time, you cannot go through.”
Tate says the crossing near his home is not the only crossing with this same issue. He knows not to drive through it, but others may not have the choice.
“We have had an ambulance one night come through, fortunately it wasn’t a life threatening situation and they had to go all the way back out to the highway and around," said Tate. "I mean its just not right to block this for days and days and days.”
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office used to write tickets for trains blocking crossings for long periods of time. But last September the Indiana Supreme Court struck down the 150-year old law, so now the county has no way to enforce it.
The Federal Railroad Administration is now asking for the public’s input on the matter and County Commissioner Mary Key wants people to take advantage of it.
“Put your complaint there, that this is our problem and it is not a problem that is just going to go away," said Key. “But when you have two major railroads bisecting your town and even the county, it is a major issue.”
