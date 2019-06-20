Bicycle group stops in Owensboro to help non-profit during cross country trip

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Young people traveling across the country to help build homes for the needy happens every summer, but one group is adding their helping hands in Owensboro.
Over 30 young adults, from all across the country, are in Owensboro helping out at Habitat for Humanity. And how they got here is no small feat.
Bike and Build is a cycling group. These bikers have already trekked from Virginia to Kentucky just to help at building sites for affordable housing projects along the way.
“Its been really cool kind of going from state to state and going to each town," David Mog, Bike and Build Cyclist, says "The route that we take I think is not necessarily your typical bigger cities, so you really get to see part of the United States that you don’t necessarily go out to see.”
And on Wednesday, the group spent time with the Owensboro Habitat for Humanity.
“Basically, anytime we come to a site like this, it’s just like whatever they need we’re ready to do it,” says Mog.
The non-profit says it welcomes the help and found a it good way to connect with youth from across the country.
“It’s fun to learn a little bit about what they’ve been doing and where they are in their life too,” says Virginia Braswell, Habitat For Humanity Executive Director.
Bike and Build will continue their journey all the way through Oregon, which is a 4,000 mile trek.
