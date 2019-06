EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The models continue to show a line of storms forming over southern Illinois and pushing through the Tri-State on Friday. Large hail and damaging winds may occur with the stronger storms. Timing will likely be during the noon to 6pm period. Warm and humid over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through early next week.