Aces host first Coaches Caravan of 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The colors of the night at Doc’s Sports Bar were purple and orange as the Aces held their first Coaches Caravan of 2019.
UE Men’s Basketball Coach, Walter McCarty, was on hand as well as Women’s Basketball Coach, Matt Ruffing, and Soccer coaches Marshall Ray and Krista McKendree.
Aces fans packed the place as they talked about the upcoming seasons.
“It’s very important to let our fans and people close to the program, feel like they’re part of the program and get to know us on a more intimate level,” said Coach McCarty. “And just find out more things about us, have an opportunity to ask questions about the season, last year’s season, about players, about the schedules, things of that nature.”
The next caravan stop is July 17 at Mister B’s in Henderson.
