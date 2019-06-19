School board votes to close Celestine Elementary at the end of upcoming school year

Celestine Elementary School (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | June 19, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 10:58 AM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the superintendent’s office at the Northeast Dubois School Corporation confirm Celestine Elementary School will close after the 2019-2020 school year.

They say the school board voted Tuesday night.

The issue has been in talks for some time. The school board held off on the decision back in January.

Public work sessions were held in January and February.

We’re working to find out which schools those students will go to. We’ll keep you updated.

Celestine Elementary School (Source: WFIE)

