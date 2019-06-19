Raiders come up short in 2-A state championship

“Nobody feels worse than Chase, ya know it’s not on him, it’s not on Colson, it’s not on Patrick,” Raiders Head Coach Gene Mattingly says. "Ya know, all the guys that are hanging their heads, it’s gonna hurt like crazy. And I’m glad to a little bit that it does, cuz it means they care, but it’s a game. I told them afterwards it’s a game, it’s not gonna change how I feel about them. Whether they make a play on a diamond, their value isn’t created in what they do on a field, it’s who they are as people. “I love all of them.”