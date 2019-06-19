Partially collapsed rickhouse in Owensboro to be torn down

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Representatives with O.Z. Tyler say they have decided to “deconstruct” Warehouse H.
It’s the rickhouse that partially collapsed Monday morning in Owensboro. Thousands of barrels of bourbon were inside.
Representatives say there will be a controlled removal of remaining barrels in the warehouse. They will separate unaffected barrels and transfer them to other warehouses.
Damaged barrels will be taken to a separate area, assessed, repaired, or disposed of.
The area has been cordoned off for safety. O.Z. Tyler representatives say safety is their first priority.
“We want to thank everyone in the bourbon community and our local Owensboro neighbors who have reached out with their words of support and advice. It has been a hectic few days, as you can imagine," O.Z. Tyler said in a news release Wednesday.
