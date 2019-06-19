Ohio Co. man arrested on sex crime charges

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is in jail on sex crime charges.
The sheriff’s office says they began an investigation Tuesday into allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor and 36-year-old Aaron Crowe, of Hartford.
During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office says an arrest warrant was obtained for Crowe on several charges. He was then arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.
We’re told the investigation is ongoing.
