New Webster Co. Senior Center officially open

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Senior citizens now have a new place to relax and spend their time.
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Senior Center on North College Street in Dixon was cut on Wednesday. This new building replaces the old center, which officials say was no longer efficient.
The new space has meeting rooms, a dining area and a place to socialize and watch TV. Next month, they plan to add exercise equipment.
County leaders say none of this would be possible without the help of the community.
“Webster County is a very caring community," explained Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry. "Certainly our rural heritage is just something that’s bred within us that we’re here to help one another. And so we have people that step up all the time no matter what it is to come in and help one another. So it did not surprise me at all that when we talked about building the new senior building that we would have plenty of help.”
The hope among community leaders is the new building will encourage more people to come to the center.
