Mail carrier honored for helping fallen customer, twice

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mail carrier received a pretty bit honor for helping a man on her route, not once, but twice.
Post Office officials gave Michaela Akers the “Post Master General Hero Award” Wednesday in Princeton.
Akers says she heard the man calling for help from his kitchen.
He’d fallen, and needed medical help. She stayed with him until EMTs arrived.
Akers helped the same man a second time, when she found him unable to get up from where he’d fallen in his yard.
While Akers says she’s honored to receive the award, helping others is just part of the job.
“We do see different things everyday. That’s kind of the cool thing about my job, whether it’s bad weather or people, and then you get to be a hero for helping someone when anyone would do it,” said Akers.
This is the second Princeton mail carrier to receive the award in the last two months.
Mark Schuh earned the award in April for helping a customer during a dog attack.
