Local Great American Campout canceled due to flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All of the rain we have been having in the Tri-State is having an impact on the grounds at Angel Mounts.
There’s been so much rain, that the grounds are filled with water and mud.
Angel Mounts was supposed to host their first ever Great American Campout Saturday, but had to cancel because of flooding. This weekend is National CampOut Day, which is a day to encourage the community to get outside.
The National Campout would have been the first event of its kind for Angel Mounts, allowing the community to finally get the chance to camp on the grounds.
“We have camping spaces usually allowed for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and organizations like that," said site manager Mike Leinderman. "But we were going to try it with the general public and do some night time programs on the site and talk about the Native American components.”
The site manager tells 14 News they were really excited about this event and are hoping to reschedule it for sometime in August or July.
