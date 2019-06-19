Last Bishop Soenneker Home resident moves out

"As the last resident of the Bishop Soenneker Home moved out today, the Diocese of Owensboro would like to thank former residents and their families for the patience and perseverance they exhibited. We recognize this was a hardship for everyone involved. Our primary goal from the beginning was to provide a safe and smooth transition for every single resident. Thank you to all of the employees of the Bishop Soenneker Home who provided a peaceful, supportive environment over the years and throughout the closing of the home.