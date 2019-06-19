Henderson city leaders optimistic about Ellis Park sale

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are optimistic about the Ellis Park sale and how it’ll impact the city.
14 News talked to Henderson Mayor Steve Austin and he says he’s excited. At first, he thought it was too good to be true. He said many people have waited for Ellis to come alive and reach its potential.
Now that the deal is done, Mayor Austin hopes the company follows through and also hopes for a big return.
“You know it sounds like an ideal situation. We have to hope for the best now. We’ve seen some things come and go at Ellis. Some of it worked out well, some of it not so well. It really looks good on paper and I’m excited about the opportunity," said Mayor Austin.
