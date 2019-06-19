Federal Railroad Administration taking comments about blocked train crossings

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Federal Railroad Administration is taking comments about trains blocking crossings.
It’s long been a hot-button issue in Gibson County, and, it has been said, that getting stuck behind a train in the county is just a way of life.
In May, we checked in with Gibson Co. residents on the issue in the wake of a decision by the Indiana Supreme Court’s decision regarding how long train companies can block railroad crossings.
The sheriff’s office says crossings can sometimes be blocked for hours or days at a time and that’s a big problem when it comes to public safety.
