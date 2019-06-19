Evansville man has been indicted on federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who served time for murder has been indicted on federal charges.
Court records show the local case against 40-year-old Larry Richmond Senior was dismissed Tuesday because of those federal charges.
Richmond was arrested back in March after police say they found three guns buried in a backyard. Police say Richmond is on probation and is not allowed to have weapons.
Federal authorities tell us the case is sealed.
Richmond was released in 2018 after serving 22 years in prison.
