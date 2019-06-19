Evansville man facing child porn charges arrested 3 times in four days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man facing child porn charges was arrested three times in just four days.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says William Ray Martin was arrested on June 14 on charges related to child pornography. He then posted a $500 bond on the 15th and was released.
The sheriff’s office authorities then executed a search warrant on the 15th at Martin’s workplace, and we’re told they found evidence of child porn on electronic devices seized during the search.
Martin was then arrested one count of possession of child pornography and he was taken to the Warrick County Jail on a $500,000 cash/$5,000,000 surety bond.
Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says more evidence was found on devices seized in Vanderburgh County, including several videos that had been taken in the bathroom of Martin’s home.
The sheriff’s office says Martin’s bond was dropped to $5,000 at that point and, after he paid it, he was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on two counts of felony voyeurism.
The US Marshals took him to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
