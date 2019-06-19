Ellis Park trainers excited about future of track

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The response from this side of the track seems to be a positive one. Trainers tell us they’ve seen Ellis Park struggle in years past.
For the first time in a long time, trainers say they have a renewed faith in the future of this horse track.
One trainer, and HBPA board member, says Ellis Entertainment has plans to improve both the grand stands and fan experience as well as the horse barns.
Those improvements have everyone here at the track excited for what’s to come, especially how those changes will bring in more people.
“People will honestly find a way to bring you back," trainer and board member John Hancock said. "They want you back. They want the community involved. They’re going to reach out and do things in the community and get Ellis Park back involved like it used to be.”
Some of those improvements started after Saratoga took over last year, but board members say a two year plan will continue to go into effect over the summer.
