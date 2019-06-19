D-Patrick Honda’s donation to benefit local non-profit helping families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local non-profit got the keys to a new car on Wednesday thanks to an Evansville car dealership.
D-Patrick Honda donated the car to the Ark Crisis Child Care Center as part of its "Honda Helping Kids" campaign.
Ark employees will use the car to pick up food, supplies, and other needs for the center.
The director says this is great because the money they would have spent on the car can now go to help their children.
“When D-Patrick Honda gave us this gift, it was just one more way to realize that people in Evansville need our services, and other people in Evansville want to make it possible for those families who need us,” says Arc Crisis Child Center Executive Director Angie Richards-Cheek.
Ark says they hope someone who needs help will see the car in the community and reach out to them for help.
