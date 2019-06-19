Brawl takes over field at youth baseball game in Colo.

On Saturday, June 15th LPD was called to the baseball fields at 8550 W Vassar Dr. for reports of a large fight during a youth baseball game. These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7 year olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other. We're looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and several injuries were reported.