On Alert For Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skies becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely this afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms through tonight. The primary storm threats will be damaging winds and torrential rainfall. However, with a vigorous area of low pressure pushing through, all storm threats will be possible.
This stubborn, rainy and stormy pattern, finally breaks down Thursday morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early as high temps reach the lower 80's. Mostly sunny and dry on Friday with high temps in the mid to upper 80's.
Hot and humid this weekend with high temps reaching 90-degrees. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible on Saturday and Sunday.
