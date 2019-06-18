Whitesville man arrest after running from police, spike strips used

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One man is arrested after police determined he pulled out a pistol and aimed it at four people at a residence on Kelly Cemetery Lane.
The press release states, that 27-year-old Alan Caldera fired the gun towards an unoccupied vehicle and left the scene before deputies arrived. They say he was driving a black Ford 500.
According to the press release, the vehicle was found at Hunter Trailer Court in Hartford, Kentucky. When trying to make contact with the Caldera, authorities say he drove off in the truck.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Hartford Police, and Beaver Dam Police tried to stop the vehicle north on US Highway 231.
Kentucky State Police set spike stripes out at the US Highway 231 and Pleasant Ridge Road intersection. They say the truck was disabled and deputies were able to take the Caldera into custody.
Alan Caldera of Whitesville was arrested and is facing a long list of charges including wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
