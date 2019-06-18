Release date set for new Kentucky ID

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky has finally announced a date for the roll out of the state’s new, more secure driver’s licenses.
The pilot phase will begin on June 28 in Franklin County. Woodford and Hart counties will be next but dates have not been released yet.
A county by county roll out of the new IDs will continue for the rest of the state later in the summer, following the pilot period.
There will be options, including a standard ID and Voluntary Travel ID.
