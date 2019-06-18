Pediatric Play Park ribbon cutting in Madisonville, Kentucky

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Hospital just opened its first playground. It’s located right on the hospital’s campus in Madisonville.
Tuesday was the ribbon cutting for the Rog Badgett All-Inclusive Play Park. It’s an ADA park, meaning it’s open for all kids to play on but is adapted for those with disabilities.
The park will be open to the entire community. Baptist Health also plans to use it for therapy for their younger patients.
The main goal of this project is to give kids equal opportunities to play.
“Our therapy department services occupational, speech, and rehabilitative therapy. And we seek to try to give them a place to do that. A big thing about this project though is that it’s a community project, and so any child can use it," said Cameron Edwards Development Manager at Baptist Health.
This is one of only two ADA parks in the Tri-State. The other one is on the east side of Evansville.
