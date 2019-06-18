OCSO: Man arrested on indecent exposure charges, caught on surveillance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was arrested after surveillance footage showed him looking into the window of the home while committing a sexual act, says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.
After the footage was posted on social media by the victim, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 20-year-old Jacob Stewart.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for Stewart and was arrested.
Stewart faces disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and criminal trespassing charges.
