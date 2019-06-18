New indoor facility coming to Greenfield, Kentucky park

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Developers broke ground Tuesday on phase two of the Ray Jones Family Athletic Complex in Greenfield.
The second phase will include an indoor facility with gyms to play basketball, volleyball, or practice archery.
It’ll go up right next to the baseball and softball fields that are already in use.
The people behind the project hope it will be more than a place for established teams to practice.
“Really we want a place for the kids to have. There’s not really a place for kids to mingle and hangout and call their own. So it’s going to be staffed by young people, it’s going to be full of young people, it’s going to be for them. It’ll be open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 at night, and we really just wanted a safe environment for them," said Tommy Barton, Muhlenberg Parks and Rec Executive Director.
The $4 million facility is expected to open up in February of 2020.
