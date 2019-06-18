Illinois farmer uses field to help get cousin released from Japan

BROWNS, Ill. (WFIE) - An Illinois farmer is using his field to protest to help get his cousin back to the United States.
David Messman owns a farm in Browns, Illinois, and his cousin, Greg Kelly, is in jail in Japan accused of falsely reporting his boss’s income.
Kelly doesn’t go on trial until 2020, and Messman wants President Trump to step in to get his cousin released.
Kelly and some of his friends cut the words “Trump Demand Greg Kelly Release” into a 100-acre field with tractors.
“For him to remain in Japan and not be back in the U.S. is hard for me to take. And I’m just trying to draw attention. Hopefully, President Trump can talk to Ahbe about letting Greg come home before his trial," said Messman.
Messman says he designed the sign to scale, which means the letters are so large that even 400 feet in the air we couldn’t see the entire sign.
