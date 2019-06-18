EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flash Flood Watch continues for all of southern Indiana and southeast Illinois through this evening. Today, expect more rain along with another round of thunderstorms. Sun and clouds as high temps remain in the lower 80's. The latest guidance…additional rainfall 1-3 inches…today through Thursday morning.
There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday (Alert Day). The primary storm threats will be damaging winds and torrential rainfall. However, with a vigorous area of low pressure pushing through during the afternoon and evening, all storm threats will be possible. This stubborn, rainy and stormy pattern, finally breaks down by Thursday morning.
