Evansville city leaders travel to Omaha, Nebraska for leadership visit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local leader traveled across the Midwest to explore new ideas that could work in Evansville.
The Southwest Indiana Chamber led the delegation to Omaha, Nebraska for an inter-city leadership visit.
Mayor Winnecke, University of Evansville’s President, and several business leaders were among the 26 delegates.
Southwest Indiana Chamber officials say they decided on Omaha because it’s similar to our region, and they see it as a benchmark for economic indicators like employment growth, education, and average annual wages.
Evansville’s United Way also donated $1,000 to Omaha’s United Way to help with their recent flood relief efforts.
