Ducklings rescued from drain in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - What started out as a normal day for three people in Newburgh, turned into a rescue operation to save several ducklings out of a drain.
This happened on Bell Rd. in Newburgh.
“I was just driving down the road. I saw the mother duck on the road and I was afraid she was going to get hit,” said Brian Lynn, who helped rescue two of the ducks.
“Me and another buddy from work we showed up,” said Destiny Sharp, another rescuer. “And, it was just walking around in the road and it had none. It didn’t have any ducklings with it, so I was sad.”
After they rescued one duckling, they called the humane society who brought a net to help get another.
They ended up saving two ducks, however, it is believed there are more.
“It comes down to if you care about something or not,” says Tyler Gerber, another rescuer, who works at a nearby car shop. “People say its just a duck. Everybody at our shop, we all care about animals, you know, whatever it took. You know, just try to help them out.”
The three rescuers told 14 News the Humane Society planned on coming back to save the other ducks in the drain.
