On Alert for severe storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hot, humid air is spawning scattered thunderstorms across the Tri-State again on Tuesday afternoon and evening. A flash flood watch continues for the northeastern section of the Tri-State. A cold front will push into the region on Wednesday afternoon and evening. We are on alert for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Hail, wind and a few tornadoes will be possible, in addition to locally heavy rainfall. The rain should move out by Wednesday night. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible on Thursday and Friday, but the chances are much lower. Hot and humid through the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.