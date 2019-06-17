Woman arrested after investigation into abuse allegations at Evansville nursing home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made after an investigation into a report of abuse at an Evansville nursing home.
We first brought you the story back in May when police began investigating the report at Columbia Health Care on West Columbia Street. This is the same facility we told you about last July, where an employee was arrested for rape.
Police say more than one person was accused of hitting a resident at the facility, using their hands, fists, and feet.
One of those people, 26-year-old Katelyn Johnson, has since been arrested on charges of battery of a disable victim by a caregiver, battery of an endangered adult, battery provocation and criminal confinement.
We’re told all of the abuse was captured on security cameras. According to an affidavit, the surveillance video shows Johnson and other nursing home employees taunt and abuse the victim.
At this time, no one else has been charged. Police say Columbia Health Care officials told them the accused have been suspended pending the investigation.
Johnson is now out of jail on $1,000 bond. She is set to be in court for her initial hearing on Monday at 1 p.m.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.