U.S. 60 lane restrictions in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There will be lane restrictions on U.S. 60 between Owensboro and Stanley for a while.
Kentucky Transportation officials say they are starting prep work this week for reconstruction on the half-mile section of road.
They’ll be raising the driving surface to make it less likely for the road to close because of flooding.
Officials say they plan a long term closure at the site beginning Wednesday, June 26.
A marked detour will be posted, but they suggest drivers take the Audubon Parkway.
