U.S. 60 lane restrictions in Daviess Co.

U.S. 60 lane restrictions in Daviess Co.
Lane restrictions for U.S. 60 between Owensboro and Stanley
By Matthew DeVault | June 17, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:01 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There will be lane restrictions on U.S. 60 between Owensboro and Stanley for a while.

Kentucky Transportation officials say they are starting prep work this week for reconstruction on the half-mile section of road.

They’ll be raising the driving surface to make it less likely for the road to close because of flooding.

Officials say they plan a long term closure at the site beginning Wednesday, June 26.

A marked detour will be posted, but they suggest drivers take the Audubon Parkway.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.